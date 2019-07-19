|
|
|
Martha Marie Sallo
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, July 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Massillon. Dr. Roger Alber and Pastor Mark Paul will officiate and burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery. The family will receive condolences on Friday evening, July 19, from 6-8:00 P.M. at Atkinson Feucht Hare Funeral Home and one hour prior to the service on Saturday morning, from 10-11:00 A.M. in the church. To sign our on-line guestbook, please visit, www.atkinsonfeucht.com.
330-833-4193
Published in The Repository on July 19, 2019