Martha R. Charlton "Together Again"
Martha R. (Stranges) Charlton, 90, of Alliance, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 9:31 pm. Born in Alliance on Dec. 5, 1928 Martha lived in the Alliance area all her life and was a 1947 graduate of Alliance High School. Martha retired from Alliance Public Schools in 1992 where she had worked as a cafeteria employee for 25 years. She also worked as a volunteer for the Girls Alternative Program, at the First Christian Church, helping young mothers. Martha was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Previously, she was a member of Regina Coeli Catholic Church, where she served on the Altar and Rosary Society, spending two years as president. In 1987, she received the Woman of the Year Award and was involved with the first two Mardi Gras fund raisers for Regina Coeli Catholic Church. Martha was a member of BPO Elks Auxiliary and served in the roles of secretary, treasurer, vice president and director of the Degree Team. She enjoyed music, crafts, and spending time with her many friends and loved ones.
She is survived by her daughter, Deborah LaVoy of Canton; one son, Mickey (Shannon) Charlton of Wadsworth; one granddaughter, Rachel (Chris) Stewart "the love of her life"; one niece, who was like a daughter to her, Aurora Stranges of Toronto, Canada; son-in-law, Larry Lynn; one sister, "Bebe" Davis of Alliance; and many special cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Chet Charlton on May 27, 2005. Also preceding her in death was her daughter, Kathy Lynn; her parents, John and Lilla "Lena" (Villella) Stranges; a sister, Lois Rampone; and a brother, John Stranges.
The family will receive friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, with Rev. Matthew J. Mankowski, as celebrant. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to St. Joseph Catholic Church or to Aultman Hospice. You are invited to view Martha's tribute wall, offer condolences and share memories at www.sharerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by the Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home.
Sharer-Stirling-Skivolocke Funeral Home, 330-823-2159
Published in The Repository on Mar. 16, 2019