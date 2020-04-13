|
Martha Rose Hoopingarner
age 94, of Kent, died on Saturday, April 10, 2020 at 1300 Denise Drive. Martha was born June 6, 1925 in Canton, to William and Mame (Sheatzley) Lux. She was a member of the Cathedral of Life Church in Canton. Martha was a member of the Sweet Adeline's Chorus. She enjoyed bowling and participated in bowling leagues for many years. Martha loved traveling and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her children, Martha Bedwell of Kent, David Hoopingarner of Moss Landing, CA, Jane Marie Hoopingarner of Columbus, Ruth Anne Lindsay of Colorado Springs, CO and Joe (Kim) Hoopingarner of Stow; grandchildren, John (Missy) Bedwell of Kent, Sara (Bryan) Lumley of Stow, Chris Lindsay of Dallas, TX, Angela Roberts of Colorado Springs, CO, Greg Hoopingarner of North Hollywood, CA, Brooke Matthews of Stow and Brittany Hoopingarner of Stow; and eight great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Hoopingarner; granddaughter Jessica Hoopingarner; parents, William and Mame Lux; sisters, MaryEllen Henn, Frances Kelley, Alice Woodruff; and an Infant Brother Lux.
Private funeral services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to the . To share a Memory, Send a Condolence, Light a Candle or Send Flowers, visit the Tribute Wall at www.bisslerandsons.com. Services in care of Bissler & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory, 628 West Main Street, Kent, OH 44240.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 13, 2020