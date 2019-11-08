|
Martha (Mullet) Yoder
79 years old, passed away on November 6, 2019 at her home in Hartville, Ohio after a short illness. Martha was born near Walnut Creek, Ohio to Emanuel E. Mullet and Alma (Swartentruber) Mullet. Martha married LeRoy (Lee) J. Yoder in 1959.
She is survived by her husband Lee of almost 60 years of marriage, five children: Randy (Marianne) Yoder of Lancaster PA, Curt (Deb) Yoder of Greensboro NC, Keith Yoder of Hickory NC, Holly Yoder of Clearwater FL, Phil (Rachel Miller) Yoder of Cottage Grove OR, 15 grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her mother Alma Mullet of Walnut Creek Ohio and siblings Anna Kathyrn (Milo) Miller of Walnut Creek Ohio, Ruby Hostetler of Wilmot Ohio, Mary (Daniel) Miller of Walnut Creek Ohio, Lillis (Levi) Troyer of Sarasota FL, Willis (Victoria) Mullet of Pensacola FL, Sue (Robert) Miller of Middlebury IN, Merle (Rosalyn) Mullet of Berlin Ohio and Judy Schenker of Strasburg Ohio. She was preceded in death by an infant brother Adonna and her father Emanuel in 1996.
Martha was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, and sister. She loved her husband, children, and grandchildren very much. She was most comfortable when family was home and she was making sure everyone was comfortable. She volunteered many hours at church and the Hartville Thrift Shop.
Calling hours will be at the Maple Grove Mennonite Church in Hartville on Saturday November 9 from 2-4 pm and 6-8 pm. The memorial service will also be at the Maple Grove Mennonite Church on Sunday November 10 at 2 pm. Burial will follow at the Walnut Grove Cemetery on King Church Road in Hartville. The family wishes to express our appreciation to all who visited Martha and family in her last weeks at Altercare of Hartville and at home. Community Hospice and home health aides also were wonderful in their care for Martha as her health failed.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2019