Martin Christopher Leahy
43, of Riverview, Fla., died June 2, 2019. Born in Canton, Ohio he is survived by his fiance, Gia Padilla; parents, Sylvia and Timothy Leahy; sons, Cavan and Connor; daughter, Nichole; brother, James and sister, Kristie; nephews, Tyler, Caleb, Sean; niece, Milana. Marty was a Golf Professional and Membership Director of Riverhills Country Club. He also was the Vice President (14 years) for Browns Backers in Brandon, Fla., was co-owner of Golf AM tour, loved all Cleveland sports, Cavs, Indians, Browns, and was the Number One Shenanigator!!!
Marty was known most for two things; first and foremost...family came first. Marty was an amazing dad, brother, son and fiance and will truly be missed by those closest to his heart. Second, friends and family will remember Marty for his ability to "make a point," his sense of humor, quick wit and joke telling and his ability to bring out the best in people. If you knew him you knew his heart was in the right place and he was always in your corner.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, June 21st, at Christ The Servant Parish (OLOP) with Monsignor Lewis Gaetano as celebrant. A celebration of Marty's life will follow. Join his family during this time to laugh, share a joke, a memory and party the way he would have had it!
