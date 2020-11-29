Martin J. Fultz
age 86, of North Canton, passed away Thur., Nov. 26, 2020. Born Sept. 7, 1934, in Canton, a son of the late Gilbert and Edith (Cinco) Fultz, he had been a life resident of Canton. Martin was a 1952 graduate of Lehman High School and was a member of Clinton Lodge #47, F. & A.M. in Massillon. He worked at the Water Treatment Plant in North Canton and previously worked for K-Mart as District Manager for Ohio and Pennsylvania and later was the District Manager for the State of Florida.
Preceded in death by his wife, Luann Fultz, on Nov. 15, 2020, his brother, William Fultz, three sisters, twin Marjorie Kreitner, Shirley Bolenger, and Catherine Munas, and a step-daughter, Lori Wiggins. Survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Vicki and Tony Scalise, and Kelly and Mike Mayle; two sons, Robert Fultz and Gil Fultz; one step-daughter, Lisa Lowry; one sister, Norma Spillios; one brother, Ronald Fultz; seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
There will be no services. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home in Canton is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Martin's name may be made to the Stark County Humane Society, PO Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705, or to the donor's favorite charity. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
