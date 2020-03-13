|
|
Martin T. Hawkins
Age 59, of Minerva, died March 11, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Cleveland. He was born May 31, 1960 in Canton, Ohio to Donald and Lois (Summers) Hawkins. He graduated from Doyle High School in Knoxville, Tenn. He was a CNC Operator for Color in Minerva for 26 years. He loved to fish and shoot and was a member of the Minerva Sportsman Club. He loved his dogs and the outdoors and was a huge supporter of Donald Trump.
In addition to his mother, Lois of Minerva, Martin is survived by his wife, Dawn (Pitts) Hawkins, whom he married Dec. 2, 2005; a daughter, Nicole (Rusty) Kaser of Minerva; a son, Matthew Hawkins of Minerva; two sisters, Sharon (Glenwood) Klotz of Minerva, Mary (Bill) Buchman of East Canton; a brother, Donald (Norma) Hawkins of Augusta; four grandsons, Cameron, Gabriel, Caiden, Dominick and a granddaughter, Aryana and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded by his father, Donald E. Hawkins and a brother, Mathew D. Hawkins.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 12 p.m. in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in the Pitts Family Cemetery in Minerva. Calling hours will be 2 hours prior to the service from 10-12 at the funeral home. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Mar. 13, 2020