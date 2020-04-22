|
Marvella Marie Genetin
89, of North Canton, Ohio, passed away on April 17, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Marvella was born in Canton, Ohio, on August 9, 1930, to the late Clarence and Mary (Schafer) Petit. She attended St. Joseph grade school and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1949. She worked at Hercules Engine Company prior to her marriage. After raising her family, Marvella worked at the Ohio Bureau of Employment Services and retired from there in December 1990. Marvella married Arthur Genetin, the love of her life, on Thanksgiving Day, November 27, 1952. They were blessed with eight children. A life-long member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, Marvella was a woman of unwavering faith who prayed the rosary daily and served in numerous ministries at the church. Marvella's life centered on her family. She possessed the rare gift of reaching out to the family member who most needed attention, while allowing all others to feel truly special and loved. Those who ate at her table will miss, among many other dishes, her chicken and noodles, the fruit pies and cream pies she made every week, and the frosted cut-out cookies she made at Christmas and Easter. Marvella enjoyed crocheting, attending ceramics classes with her daughters, and making gifts for her children and grandchildren. She also took pride in cross-stitching a Christmas stocking for each grandchild. A life-long walker, Marvella walked almost daily well into her eighties. She was 75 when she completed the 841-mile "Walk Around Ohio" challenge sponsored by the Massillon Recreational Center.
Marvella is survived by her husband, Arthur; children, Ronald (Kathleen) Genetin, Donald (Bernadette) Genetin; Mary (Peter) Cornell, Gregory (Barbara) Genetin, Elizabeth (Terry) Gromes, Steve (Patricia) Genetin, Nancy (Ronald) Laughlin, and Susan (Stephen) Gronow; thirty-three grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister, Leola Reese. In addition to her parents, Marvella was preceded in death by her siblings, Bernard Petit, Laverne Carr, Arthur Petit, Freda Williams, and Arlene Evans.
A private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday April 21, with Monsignor Frank Carfagna as celebrant. Burial was in Calvary Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the St. Joseph Capital Campaign, 2427 Tuscarawas St. West, Canton, OH, 44708. Those wishing to share a memory or their condolences may sign the online guestbook at
Published in The Repository on Apr. 22, 2020