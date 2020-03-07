Home

Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375

Dr. Marvin E. Hall

Dr. Marvin E. Hall Obituary
Dr. Marvin E. Hall

Age 94, died Thursday. Born in Wirt County, W.Va., he was a graduate of Marietta College and Southern Baptist Theological Seminary where he earned his Doctorate in Theology. He served pastorates in West Virginia, Indiana, Kansas, Nebraska and Canton. In Canton he served 13 years as pastor at First Baptist Church and was the founding pastor of the Church of the Master. He spent 30 years as a Navy Chaplain, retiring with the rank of Captain. Upon retirement he was awarded the Navy Commendation Medal for Meritorious Service. He had traveled extensively, leading several tours to the Holy Land.

Preceded in death by his wife, Lucille Hall and daughter, Beth Ellen Hall. Survived by sons, Timothy Hall of Massillon and Jay Hall of North Canton.

Services will be Monday at 10 a.m. at the Lamiell Funeral Home with Dr. Roger Alber officiating. Burial will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. Friends may call Sunday from 1-3 p.m. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 7, 2020
