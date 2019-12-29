|
Marvin "Mac" McKenzie
age 87, of Canton died Friday, December 6, 2019. He is survived by his wife, Ruth L. McKenzie, and children Rhonda (Edwin) Holland of Stow, Ohio, Tammie McKenzie and Paul (Donna) McKenzie of Canton, grandchildren Jamie McKenzie, Ashley Holland and Natalie Holland, great grandchildren Brandon and Eric and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by father and mother, Roy and Alma McKenzie, brothers Vernon and Paul McKenzie and sisters Cordelia Fry, Virginia LaRocco and Margie Stevens.
Marvin received a football scholarship to attend Kent State University but left shortly after to join the US Air Force. He and Ruth married in Denver after bootcamp. He served four years in the service and returned to Canton, Ohio. He was employed by Timken Steel for 34 years. Retirement years were spent in Florida until 2014 when they returned home to Canton, Ohio. Marvin "Mac" was loved by us and by many. Mac loved life and had a deep faith in God. He had a heart of gold and was always welcoming of family and friends and had a smile for everyone he met. He had a special love of animals, the game of golf, gardening, playing cards, puzzles, and politics.
A memorial service will take place at Peace Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3828 Cleveland Ave SW, Canton, OH 44707, on Saturday, Jan 4, 2020 at 11:00 am. Calling hours are 10:00 to 11:00 am before the service. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the church in Marvin's memory.
