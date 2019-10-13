|
Mary A. Brokaw
93, passed away on October 11, 2019. She was born on January 1, 1926, the daughter of Ernest and Verneda (Zedi) McFarland of Canton, Ohio. She was a woman of great faith and was a member of St. Paul's Episcopal Church. Mary worked for a number of years at Halle Brothers Department Store, Massillon Community Hospital and North Canton Medical Center as a switchboard operator. She enjoyed traveling and gardening. Her greatest enjoyment was the love of her family.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Max G. Brokaw, and siblings Ervin, Jean, and Josephine.
Mary is survived by her daughter Barbara (Richard) Anderson; son Gregory (Rita) Brokaw; grandchildren Christopher, Holly (Garrison), Alycia (Jeremy), Jacob (Sarah), and Adam; three great-grandchildren; siblings Helen, Robert, and Dan (Susan); beloved best friend and companion, Ned; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Episcopal Church and/or St. Jude's Children Hospital. Visitation will be held from 12 - 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 15, followed by a Celebration of Life at 1:30 p.m. at St Paul's Episcopal Church (425 Cleveland Ave SW Canton 44702). Interment will take place at North Lawn Cemetery. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019