Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Buchman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Buchman

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Buchman Obituary
Mary A. Buchman

81, of Jackson Twp., went home with the Lord to be with her family and friends on March 18, 2020. Mary was born in Adams Mills, Ohio, on September 25, 1938 to the late James and Lottie Sullivan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Adored by all. Preceded in death by her son, James Buchman; brother, Richard Sullivan; and sister, Judy Lenarz.

She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, 8 months less 4 days James Buchman; daughters Linda (Mike) Hunsinger, Leslie (the late Phil) Kirkbride and Joni (the late Craig) Mossor; nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Margaret) Sullivan; sister, Nancy (George) Ayers; brother in law, Ray (Janet) Elkins; and sister in law, Mary Alice Newell.

Funeral service will be at 2 PM on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL, with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit from 1-2 PM on Monday prior to the service. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family invites you to visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6821
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -