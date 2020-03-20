|
Mary A. Buchman
81, of Jackson Twp., went home with the Lord to be with her family and friends on March 18, 2020. Mary was born in Adams Mills, Ohio, on September 25, 1938 to the late James and Lottie Sullivan. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Adored by all. Preceded in death by her son, James Buchman; brother, Richard Sullivan; and sister, Judy Lenarz.
She is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, 8 months less 4 days James Buchman; daughters Linda (Mike) Hunsinger, Leslie (the late Phil) Kirkbride and Joni (the late Craig) Mossor; nine grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren; brother, Jim (Margaret) Sullivan; sister, Nancy (George) Ayers; brother in law, Ray (Janet) Elkins; and sister in law, Mary Alice Newell.
Funeral service will be at 2 PM on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL, with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Family and friends may visit from 1-2 PM on Monday prior to the service. Burial will be at Sunset Hills Burial Park. The family invites you to visit:
www.reedfuneralhome.com
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6821
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2020