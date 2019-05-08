|
Mary A. Cuenot 1931-2019
Age 88, of Canton died peacefully Tuesday, at her daughter Bernadette's residence, where she made her home, following a short illness. Born March 25, 1931, Mary was proud to note that it was the same day as the feast day of the Annunciation of Mary which celebrates the Christian belief that the Angel Gabriel announced to Mary that she was with child. Mary was the daughter of August and Bertha (Langer) Liermann.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene, in 1987; five brothers and two sisters. Mary is survived by three daughters and three sons, Michele Churchill and Bernadette Cuenot both of Canton, Marie (Jack) Rippel of Louisville, Gene(Peggy) of Massachusetts, Matthew of California and Mark(Nadine) of Canton; 11 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; a sister, Rita Liermann and brother; James Liermann both from Canton. Mary worked 25 years for St. Joseph Care Center in Louisville until her retirement in 1991 and then volunteered there for another 20 years. Mary raised her family in Louisville and had been a long-time member of St. Louis Parish and more recently of Christ The Servant at Our Lady of Peace Parish. Mary enjoyed visits from her kids and grandkids, playing slot machines at the casino and was an avid reader.
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ The Servant at Our Lady of Peace Parish in Canton with burial following in St Louis cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 pm at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home on Thursday. Michele, Marie and Mark wish to thank Bernadette and her family for the wonderful care they gave to our mother. The family is also very appreciative of Crossroads Hospice, especially Mindy the nurse and Donna the aide. Although flowers are welcome, material contributions may be made to St Joseph Care Center or Christ The Servant at Our Lady of Peace Parish. Condolences can be shared with the family online at
