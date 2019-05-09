Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Calling hours
Thursday, May 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, May 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Christ The Servant at Our Lady of Peace Parish
Canton, OH
Mary A. Cuenot Obituary
Mary A. Cuenot

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Christ The Servant at Our Lady of Peace Parish in Canton with burial following in St Louis cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 pm at Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home on Thursday. Although flowers are welcome, material contributions may be made to St Joseph Care Center or Christ The Servant at Our Lady of Peace Parish. Condolences can be shared with the family online at

www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory

330-875-2811

Serving Ohio Families

Since 1867
Published in The Repository on May 9, 2019
