MARY A. DAUGHERTY
1951 - 2020
Mary A. Daugherty

Age 69, of Minerva, passed away Sunday, August 2, 2020. Born April 13, 1951 in Coshocton, OH, a daughter of the late Grover and Margaret (Parks) Wilson, she had been a Sandyville resident most of her life. Mary was a 1969 Graduate of Waynedale High School and retired as a Home Health Aide. She was a member of Sandy Valley Eagles #3228 in Sandyville and V.F.W. Post #4120 in Minerva.

Preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Patricia Wilson; and a brother-in-law, Eugene Frazier. Survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Charles and Crissy Daugherty; one sister, Judith Frazier; and one brother, Allen Wilson.

A Memorial Service will be held Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia with Pastor Kenny Thomas officiating. Face masks will be required. Interment in Bethlehem Cemetery in Malvern. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330)866-9425

Published in The Repository on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
