Mary A. George
Mary A. George

Age 79, of Canton, passed away peacefully on November 22, 2020. She was born February 25, 1941 in Canton. Mary was the longtime owner of Mimi's Custard & Café in East Sparta, a name her grandchildren gave to her. She had a passion and zest for life and a smile that would light up any room. Everyone she met became an instant "best friend". Mary will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth (Pomesky) Bosh. Mary is survived by her husband of 23 years, Don George; children, Brian (Jenny) Morehead, Becky (Tony) DeGirolamo, Paul (Susan) Morehead, Karen (Tony) Samples, Melissa (Rick) Harper, Kim (Beth) George; 12 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren as well as many cousins.

Visitation will be held Wednesday from 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel. Mask and social distancing guidelines will be observed. A private memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in her name to Crossroads Hospice or St. James Catholic Church in Waynesburg.

www.reedfuneralhome.com

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Nov. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
