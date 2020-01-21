|
Mary A. Gugelman "Together Again"
age 98, of Louisville, Ohio, passed away Sunday Jan. 19, 2020. She was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 15, 1921 to the late George and Thelogia (Engli) Sarris. Mary was a former employee of B & W Tube Co. of Alliance and retired from the former Stern & Mann's of Canton. She was a member of the Paradise United Church of Christ in Louisville.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, George Gugelman in 2006; sister, Freda Best and brother, Pete Sarris. She is survived by two daughters, Joan (Paul) Black and Jean Sarris; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Cathy Arble officiating. Calling hours will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home. Mary will be laid to rest, beside her husband George, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome. com.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 21, 2020