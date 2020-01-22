Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Mary A. Gugelman Obituary
Mary A.

Gugelman

Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Stier-Israel Funeral Home in Louisville with Rev. Cathy Arble officiating. Calling hours will be from 10-11 a.m. Thursday morning at the funeral home. Mary will be laid to rest, beside her husband George, in Union Cemetery, Louisville, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to Paradise United Church of Christ, 619 E. Main St, Louisville, OH 44641. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome. com.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 22, 2020
