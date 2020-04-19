|
|
Mary A. Hessedence
90 of Canal Fulton, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born January 19, 1930 in Clinton to the late Warren and Marjorie (Miller) Brinker and had been an area resident all her life.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Hessedence; sisters, Doris Gump, Grace Crowder and brother, Lewis Brinker. Mary is survived by her children, Marjorie Greene of Texas and John Hessedence of South Dakota; granddaughters, Jennifer Omlor and Michelle Clowser; five great grandchildren and sister, Ruth Caldwell.
Private Services will be held for the family with burial at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials in Mary's name are requested to: Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 408 9th St SW Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707.
Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020