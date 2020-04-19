Home

POWERED BY

Services
Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Hessedence
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary A. Hessedence


1930 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary A. Hessedence Obituary
Mary A. Hessedence

90 of Canal Fulton, passed away Thursday, April 16, 2020. She was born January 19, 1930 in Clinton to the late Warren and Marjorie (Miller) Brinker and had been an area resident all her life.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Hessedence; sisters, Doris Gump, Grace Crowder and brother, Lewis Brinker. Mary is survived by her children, Marjorie Greene of Texas and John Hessedence of South Dakota; granddaughters, Jennifer Omlor and Michelle Clowser; five great grandchildren and sister, Ruth Caldwell.

Private Services will be held for the family with burial at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials in Mary's name are requested to: Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 408 9th St SW Suite 3400, Canton, OH 44707.

Swigart-Easterling, 330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterlingfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Apr. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -