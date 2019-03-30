|
|
Mary A. Houze
age 74, passed away March 24, 2019. Mary was an avid Cleveland sports fan always cheering them on. Her greatest love was for her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Louis House and grandson, Corey M. Guy. Mary is survived by sons, Louie Miller, Robert (Kelly) Houze, Charles (Toni) Houze and Michael Miller; daughters, Cheryl Varga (Sean) and Betsy (Junior) Guy; 17 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother and two sister and her beloved dogs, Daisy and Lila.
Family and friends may call Wednesday from 1-2 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel where a memorial service will begin at 2 p.m. Those wishing to send their condolences or share a fond memory may sign the Reed On-Line Guestbook at www.reed
funeralhome.com.
Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Mar. 30, 2019