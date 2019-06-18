Home

DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
5975 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
(440) 449-1818
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
DiCicco & Sons Funeral Homes
5975 Mayfield Road
Mayfield Heights, OH 44124
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
11:30 AM
St. Francis of Assisi Church
Mary A. Polsinelli (nee Primavera)

age 100, passed away June 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Placido; dearest mother of Anthony (Allison), Andre and Armand (Carol); devoted grandmother of Michael (Jordan) and Carman (Chad); great-grandmother of Vita and Chase; dear sister of Rachel (deceased), Joseph (deceased), Sylvester (deceased) (Susie), William, Anthony (deceased), Ernie (deceased) (Rene) and Carmel (deceased).

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in Mary's memory to Hospice of the Western Reserve, P.O. Box 72101, Cleveland, Oh 44192. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30 a.m. Wednesday June 19 at St. Francis of Assisi Church. Interment All Souls Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the DiCICCO & SONS FUNERAL HOME, 5975 MAYFIELD RD. MAYFIELD HTS. OH 44124, TUESDAY 4-8 p.m. Online guest book and condolences www.diciccoandsonsfh.com.

DiCicco & Sons Funeral Home, 440-449-1818
Published in The Repository on June 18, 2019
