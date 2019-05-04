|
Mary A. Quinn
Age 92, of East Canton, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Green Meadows Health and Wellness Center. She was born January 24, 1927 in Akron, OH, to the late John D. and Eugenia (Markovics) Riffile. Mary was a Rootstown area resident for 46 years; and proudly served in the Army Nurse Corps. She was a member of St. Mary's/St. Benedict Parish. She is preceded in death by her husband, Joseph Quinn; "Together Again"
one daughter, Theresa Dreger; one sister, Margaret Riffile.
Mary is survived by 13 children and spouses: Joseph (Michele) Quinn, Trish (Michael) Petrus, Mary Quinn, Ruth
(Michael) Kerns, Barb (Scott) Clites, John (Chris) Quinn, Kathy (Ken) Lutter, James (Betty) Quinn, Sue Fern, Nancy Miller, Eric Dreger, Ann (Dave) Baker, George Quinn and Lisa (Dave) Gothard; 40 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church with Fr. Benson Okpara as celebrant. Burial will be in Homeland Cemetery, Rootstown, OH. Friends and family will be received Tuesday 5-8 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. The family would like to thank the staff at Green Meadows for their warm and wonderful care and request in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to St. Benedict Catholic Church at 2207 – 3rd St. S.E.,
Canton, OH 44707. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at: www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on May 4, 2019