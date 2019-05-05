|
Mary A. Quinn
A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church with Fr. Benson Okpara as celebrant. Burial will be in Homeland Cemetery, Rootstown, OH.
Friends and family will be received Tuesday 5-8 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. The family would like to thank the staff at Green Meadows for their warm and wonderful care and request in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to St. Benedict Catholic Church at 2207 – 3rd St. S.E., Canton, OH 44707. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:
www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019