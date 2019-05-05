Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Visitation
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for MARY QUINN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MARY A. QUINN


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MARY A. QUINN Obituary
Mary A. Quinn

A Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Benedict Catholic Church with Fr. Benson Okpara as celebrant. Burial will be in Homeland Cemetery, Rootstown, OH.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday 5-8 p.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. The family would like to thank the staff at Green Meadows for their warm and wonderful care and request in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to St. Benedict Catholic Church at 2207 – 3rd St. S.E., Canton, OH 44707. Condolences or fond memories may be shared online at:

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com

Sanders, 330-488-0222
Published in The Repository on May 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now