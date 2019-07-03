|
Mary Alice Groh
90, of Canton, Ohio joined her Lord on Sunday, June 30, 2019. She was born on October 7, 1928 to the late Chester and Grace Bettilyon and was the oldest of three sisters, including Norma Woodyard and Judith Decker. She married James L. Groh on July 8, 1948 and he passed on October 14, 2009. She leaves her two children, David J. (Kimberly) Groh and Deborah (Donald) Wagner; grandchildren, Donielle Bracht, Laura Black and Steven Groh and great grandchildren, Megan Bracht, Andrew Bracht, Phineas Groh, Arabella Black and Liam Black.
Mary's faith was a strong anchor in her life and her many years of teaching Sunday School and at Heritage Christian School, brought many children to give their heart to the Lord.
Mary had a zest for life and she courageously faced the challenges of advancing age. She enjoyed traveling and was blessed to have a loving family with her on her adventures. She loved her church, Grace Fellowship, and formed many friendships through her affiliation, including Vicki, Nadine, Roberta and others. She will be missed by all her loved ones.
Funeral service will be Saturday at 10 a.m. at Grace Fellowship, 6282 Nave Street SW. Burial will follow in South Lawn Cemetery in Beach City. Calling hours will be Friday from 6-8 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home CANTON Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
