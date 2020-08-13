1/1
MARY ALICE JACOB ROHRER
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share MARY's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Alice "Jacob" Rohrer

Age 66, of Canton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 20, 1954 in Canton, a daughter of the late Ray and Mary (Cooper) Dennis. Mary was retired from St. Luke Lutheran Community in North Canton, where she was a caregiver with 13 years service. She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. But most of all she loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed making large meals for her family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Dennis, and many other loved ones. Mary is survived by her husband, William Rohrer, with whom she would have celebrated their 47th Wedding Anniversary on Nov. 3rd; two daughters and two sons, Holly (William) Clark, Billie Jo (Jeff) Spitaleri, Shawn (Tammy) Rohrer, and Dennis (Erin) Rohrer; nine grandchildren, Danielle, Chris, Faith, Christian, Torie, Colton, JD, Jessica, and Preston; her sister, Sharon Ashby, a sister-in-law, Connie Dennis, three brothers, Eugene (Pam) Dennis, Joe (Tammy) Dennis, and Paul Dennis; and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family may call Friday 6-8 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia, where social distancing will be observed and facial covering must be used. The family will hold a service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon (330) 866-9425

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
14
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.
266 North Main Street
Magnolia, OH 44643
(330) 866-9425
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved