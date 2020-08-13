Mary Alice "Jacob" Rohrer
Age 66, of Canton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 20, 1954 in Canton, a daughter of the late Ray and Mary (Cooper) Dennis. Mary was retired from St. Luke Lutheran Community in North Canton, where she was a caregiver with 13 years service. She was an avid Cleveland Browns fan. But most of all she loved spending time with her family, and enjoyed making large meals for her family.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Ray Dennis, and many other loved ones. Mary is survived by her husband, William Rohrer, with whom she would have celebrated their 47th Wedding Anniversary on Nov. 3rd; two daughters and two sons, Holly (William) Clark, Billie Jo (Jeff) Spitaleri, Shawn (Tammy) Rohrer, and Dennis (Erin) Rohrer; nine grandchildren, Danielle, Chris, Faith, Christian, Torie, Colton, JD, Jessica, and Preston; her sister, Sharon Ashby, a sister-in-law, Connie Dennis, three brothers, Eugene (Pam) Dennis, Joe (Tammy) Dennis, and Paul Dennis; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family may call Friday 6-8 p.m. at the Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia, where social distancing will be observed and facial covering must be used. The family will hold a service at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help defray expenses. Condolences may be sent to: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com
