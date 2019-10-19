Home

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
First Baptist Church
311 S. Carrollton St
Malvern, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
311 S. Carrollton St.
Malvern, OH
View Map
MARY ALICE MASSEY


1943 - 2019
MARY ALICE MASSEY Obituary
Mary Alice Massey

75, of Sandusky, formally of Malvern and Canton, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in her home, following a brief illness. Born in Tenille, Alabama on December 2, 1943, a daughter of the late Lezone and Cora Belle (Haynes) Frazier; also preceded in death by husband, James Massey, died February 13, 2010; and brother, Leon Frazier. Mary was a seamstress and was employed for House of Fabrics in Sandusky from 1987 until her retirement in 1995.

Survived by one daughter, Alesia (Todd) Mills, of Fremont; one son, Jason Lewis (Fuyuko) Massey, of Mansfield; one sister Dorothy Henderson, of Columbus; two brothers, Alvin Frazier, of Atlanta, Georgia, Terry Frazier, of Columbus; four grandchildren: Destine Massey, Charles Brown, Jason Massey and Christopher Massey.

Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 311 S. Carrollton St., Malvern, OH 44644, Monday, October 21st at 12:00 PM with Pastor Bernard Newsome officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services on Monday, also in the church. Burial will take place at Malvern Bethlehem Cemetery.

www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Oct. 19, 2019
