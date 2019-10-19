|
|
Mary Alice Massey
75, of Sandusky, formally of Malvern and Canton, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in her home, following a brief illness. Born in Tenille, Alabama on December 2, 1943, a daughter of the late Lezone and Cora Belle (Haynes) Frazier; also preceded in death by husband, James Massey, died February 13, 2010; and brother, Leon Frazier. Mary was a seamstress and was employed for House of Fabrics in Sandusky from 1987 until her retirement in 1995.
Survived by one daughter, Alesia (Todd) Mills, of Fremont; one son, Jason Lewis (Fuyuko) Massey, of Mansfield; one sister Dorothy Henderson, of Columbus; two brothers, Alvin Frazier, of Atlanta, Georgia, Terry Frazier, of Columbus; four grandchildren: Destine Massey, Charles Brown, Jason Massey and Christopher Massey.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 311 S. Carrollton St., Malvern, OH 44644, Monday, October 21st at 12:00 PM with Pastor Bernard Newsome officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to services on Monday, also in the church. Burial will take place at Malvern Bethlehem Cemetery. You may add your condolences on our website:
www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Oct. 19, 2019