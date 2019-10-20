|
|
Mary Alice
Massey
75, of Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in her home.
Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 311 S. Carrollton St., Malvern, OH 44644, Monday, October 21st at 12:00 PM with Pastor Bernard Newsome officiating.
Friends may call one hour prior to services on Monday, also in the church. Burial will take place at Malvern Bethlehem Cemetery.
www.waltner-simchak.com
Waltner-SIMCHAK
Funeral Home
Locally Owned Since 1917
330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019