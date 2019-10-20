Home

Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
311 S. Carrollton St
Malvern, OH
Funeral service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
12:00 PM
First Baptist Church
311 S. Carrollton St.
Malvern, OH
MARY ALICE MASSEY


1943 - 2019
MARY ALICE MASSEY Obituary
Mary Alice

Massey

75, of Sandusky, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019, in her home.

Funeral services will be held at the First Baptist Church, 311 S. Carrollton St., Malvern, OH 44644, Monday, October 21st at 12:00 PM with Pastor Bernard Newsome officiating.

Friends may call one hour prior to services on Monday, also in the church. Burial will take place at Malvern Bethlehem Cemetery.

www.waltner-simchak.com

Waltner-SIMCHAK

Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Oct. 20, 2019
