Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Community Christian Church
Mary Alice (Thewes) Mohler


1922 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Mary Alice (Thewes) Mohler Obituary
Mary Alice (Thewes) Mohler

1922-2019

96 died April 14, 2019 at home. She was born August 11, 1922 to the late George B. and Alice C. Thewes. Mary was a class of 1940 graduate of C.T.H.S (now Canton South High School).

She is survived by son, Michael R. (Dawn) of Powell, Ohio; grandchildren, Amber, Emily, Hilary, Anthony, William, and James. Great grandchildren, Jordan, Aaron, Scarlett, Elliot, Savannah, Jackson, Charlie, Grace, Eli, and Everett. She leaves a brother, Russell (Shirley) of Canton. She was preceded in death by husband, Roy J.; infant daughter, Ellen Kay; sons, Douglas and Thomas; sister, Virginia; sister and brother-in-law, Eleanor and Dan Tilton; brothers, Donald A. Thewes, Robert A. and Bernard H. Bellinski. Mary was a member of Community Christian Church and Zion United Church of Christ for 60 years and an active member of the C. W. Studer Class and many other church activities. She was a volunteer for many organizations, Aultman Hospital, Chapel Hill Home, House of Loreta, St. Luke's Lutheran Home, Meals on Wheels, and Habitat for Humanity. Mary was a compassionate and caring person. She will be missed by her family, neighbors and many friends.

Per her request cremation will be in the care of Reed Funeral Home. Memorial service will be at Community Christian Church on May 11th at 3 p.m. with refreshments to follow. There will be a private family interment service at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Canton EMS at 300 N Main St, North Canton, OH 44720. Please vist www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 7, 2019
