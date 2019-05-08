|
|
|
Mary Alice
(Thewes) Mohler
Per her request cremation will be in the care of Reed Funeral Home. Memorial service will be at Community Christian Church on May 11th at 3 p.m. with refreshments to follow. There will be a private family interment service at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Canton EMS at 300 N Main St, North Canton, OH 44720. Please vist www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2019
Read More