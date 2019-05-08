Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home
705 Raff Road SW
Canton, OH 44710
330-477-6721
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
3:00 PM
Community Christian Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Mohler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Alice (Thewes) Mohler


1922 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Mary Alice (Thewes) Mohler Obituary
Mary Alice

(Thewes) Mohler

Per her request cremation will be in the care of Reed Funeral Home. Memorial service will be at Community Christian Church on May 11th at 3 p.m. with refreshments to follow. There will be a private family interment service at Sunset Hills Burial Park. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the North Canton EMS at 300 N Main St, North Canton, OH 44720. Please vist www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on May 8, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.