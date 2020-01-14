|
|
Mary Alice (King, Ramsey) Thompson
age 90, of Minerva, died Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020. She was born July 28, 1929 in Mechanicstown to Amos and Laura (Hardgrove) King. She worked for Good Roads Machinery in Minerva, the Timken Company in Canton, and TRW in Minerva.
She is survived by a daughter, Linda Ickes of Minerva, two sons, Chuck Ramsey of Salisbury, NC, Dennis (Vikki) Ramsey of Marchall, IL, a brother, Kenneth James (Pam) King of Minerva, nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by, two brothers, Glenn Richard King, Paul King, five sisters, Audrey Zimmerman, Georgia Houze, Marjorie McKenzie, Nova Courtheyn and Donna King.
Funeral services will be Saturday at 1 pm in the Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home with Chaplain Larry Karlen officiating. Burial will be in Mechanicstown Cemetery. Calling hours will be Friday 7-9 pm and one hour prior to services on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Mitchell's Place, c/o 4778 Overton Rd., Birmingham, AL 35210, www.mitchells-place.com.Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneralhome.com.
Gotschall-Hutchison
330-868-4900
Published in The Repository on Jan. 14, 2020