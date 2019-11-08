|
Mary Alice Winkhart Cicconetti
On November 6, 2019, at age 91, Mary Alice Winkhart Cicconetti of Wooster, passed peacefully into the loving arms of Jesus. There to greet her were her parents, Ralph and Fredella Winkhart; husband, Dominic Cicconetti; sister, Ruby Soehnlen; and son, Thomas Cicconetti. Mary Alice graduated from Navarre High School and Wooster Business College. She worked for Roadway Express in Akron, Ohio prior to getting married. As a quiet person, Dominic - her husband of 60 years, introduced her to a large, loving, and often loud, Italian family. She volunteered at her children's elementary school which led to her employment as a teacher's aide at Pittsburgh Ave. and Beall Ave. Schools.
Surviving are her children: David (Kathy) Cicconetti, Edward (Glenda) Cicconetti, and MaryAnn (Richard) Campbell; daughter-in-law, Lucy (Ralph) Witucki; 10 grandchildren: Christina (Josh) Benton, Teresa (Bill) Moorman, Vincent (Paula) Cicconetti, Julie (Dave) Kostohryz, Jill (Brian) Clutter, Anthony (Shannon) Cicconetti, Susan·(Steve) Nielsen, Joseph (Katelyn) Campbell, Lauren (Dan) Nolt, and Paul Cicconetti; and 13 great-grandchildren: Isaac, Amelia, and Emelyn Moorman, Molly and Alice Clutter, Dominic and Elise Cicconetti, Cora and Ellie Benton, Lexi and Carter Cicconetti, Cormac Nielsen, and Jackson Nolt. She is also survived by sister, Violet (Richard) Pickens, brothers-in-law, Joseph Soehnlen and Donald Cicconetti; and sister-in-law, Frances Cicconetti. Mary spent the last 32 months of her life at West View Healthy Living where she was loved and cared for by all. The family would like to thank all the staff who cared for her with such kindness. The family would also like to thank the Hospice team for making her comfortable in her last days. Memorial contributions can be made to either Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691 or West View Healthy Living, 1715 Mechanicsburg Rd., Wooster, Ohio 44691 designated for resident activities.
Friends will be received on (Today) Friday, November 8, 2019 from 6-8:00 PM at Mcintire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster. Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the St. Mary Cemetery. Online condolences may be left for the family at: www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com
Mcintire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 330-262-7771
Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2019