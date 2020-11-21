1/1
Mary Ann Besse
1937 - 2020
Mary Ann Besse

age 83, of North Canton, went Home to be with the Lord on Thursday November 19, 2020 after a brief illness. She was born on September 20, 1937 in Canton, Ohio to the late John and Thelma (Mason) Grubb. Mary Ann married Lynn Besse on October 6, 1956, a minister, and they spent their life together in ministry and music. They were blessed with five children. Mary Ann loved her craft shows and enjoyed her quilting, sewing and toll painting.

She is survived by her husband, Lynn; children Pam (Tom) Naso, Gina (Mario) Vargas, Jill (Tony) Vargas, Todd (Traci) Besse, Douglas (Angela) Besse; grandchildren Ashley (Brent) Klein, Michelle Naso, Tommy Naso, Joshua Vargas, Travis (Marie) Vargas, Christina (Dustin) Schilling, Chelsea (Bryan Corbin) Besse, McKenzie (Fred Heberling) Besse, Chance Kungle, Delaney (Ryan Daugherty) Besse, Alek (Alexa Franko) Kungle, Todd Besse, Meghan (Sean) Winningham, Rachel Besse; six great-grandchildren and one on the way; and many family members on the Besse side. Preceded in death by siblings Dorothy Replogle and John Grubb.

On Monday between 3-6 PM, family and friends can walk through the funeral home (like calling hours) yet receiving will not be observed and gathering will not be observed. On Tuesday there will be a private funeral and burial for her children and grandchildren. All are invited to watch the funeral from the comfort of your homes on Tuesday 11 AM at Arnold Funeral Homes Facebook, livestreamed. Final resting place is St. Jacob's Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Parkinson Research.

Arnold Hartville 330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2020.
