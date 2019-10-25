Home

Services
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
330-488-0222
Calling hours
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
218 Nassau ST. E.
East Canton, OH 44730
Mary Ann Dahlheimer


1936 - 2019
Mary Ann Dahlheimer Obituary
Mary Ann Dahlheimer

Age 83, of East Canton died Thursday, October 24, 2019 in Oakhill Manor following an extended illness. Born January 6, 1936 in Canton, Ohio to the late Harold and Evelyn Grace (Snyder) Muckley. Mary Ann was a 1954 graduate of East Canton High School.

Preceded in death by her husband, John A. Dahlheimer in 1994; a brother, Richard Muckley; a sister, Nancy Hooper. She is survived by three children and spouses, John A. Jr and Spring Dahlheimer, JoAnn and Richard Bowers, Jeanne and Jeff Yarian; seven grandchildren, Autumn, Summer, Lynsey, Leanne, Tyler, Taylor and Alex; nine great grandchildren; one brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Jean Muckley; two sisters and brother-in-law, Doris Blythe, Kay and Jim Perry.

Funeral services will be Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the Sanders Funeral Home in East Canton. Private interment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens. Friends may call one hour prior to the service on Saturday from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m.

Sanders Funeral Home

330-488-0222

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 25, 2019
