|
|
Mary Ann (Stone) Dixon
91, of Canton, OH passed away Thursday May 16, 2019 after a fall and 6 week illness. She was born in Mullens, WV on December 8, 1927 to the late Troy and Mattie Frances Stone. She graduated from Mullens High School and National Business College in Roanoke, VA, where she met her future husband, Daniel Dixon, on a blind date. After wedding, they moved to Texas while Dan served in the Air Force. After his service, employment brought them to Ohio, where they settled in Richville. Mom worked several office jobs, then was able to become a stay at home mom. She didn't work again until finding herself windowed at age 54. She took night classes in office and computer skills and was hired by the Canton Repository in the Advertising Department where she stayed until retirement. This was "her" time and she enjoyed it thoroughly. She earned her own money, bought her own house, painted and decorated it herself and lived there until 6 weeks before her death.
Survived by children: Steve (Karen) Dixon, Sharon (Gary) D'Aurio and Cindi Sterling; grandchildren: Chrissy D'Aurio, with whom she was very close, Angela Ward, Bryan (Erin) Dixon, Ryan and Josh Sterling; great grandchildren: Kyla Ward, Lani Mitchell, Tyler, Paige, and Parker Dixon. Relatives/friends Jim (Betty) and Chris Stone and Ann Kuhlke, her friend since their school days. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Dan Dixon; brother and sister, James Stone and Ginny Stone Maynor; infant son, Phillip; granddaughter, Lori Renae Dixon; grandson, Anthony D'Aurio; and special niece, Julie Wiegrefe. What I want my mom to be remembered for was her sweet nature. A quiet homebody who learned early to depend on herself but was always there for anyone who reached out. A 50 year member of Dueber United Methodist Church, she so appreciated the ladies there who continually sent her cards and words of encouragement. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Dueber United Methodist Church or the Christian Appalachian Project, per her wishes. Thank you to Legends Care Center and especially to her aide, Mary. It takes a special person to care for those in this stage of life and Mom was blessed to have Mary help care for her.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private, quiet service at Sunset Hills Memory Gardens on a sunny day that will bring this part of her life to a close. On a day like that, look heavenward and remember and appreciate all the sweet, unassuming people like Mom, who truly touch our lives. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on May 26, 2019