Services
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
MARY ANN E. TORRES Obituary
Mary Ann E. Torres

age 73, of Massillon, went home to be with the Lord on May 2, 2019. She was born to the late Peter and Anna Marcella in Chicago on July 11, 1945.

She married Francisco "Pancho" Torres on April 9, 1987 and they shared 32 years together.

A Celebration of Mary Anne's life will be held at the Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory in Massillon on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at

7 p.m. The family will receive friends from 5 p.m. until the time of the service. Donations can be made to help defray funeral expenses. For full obituary go to www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory – 330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on May 6, 2019
