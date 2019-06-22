|
Mary Ann Frustaci
passed away Friday, after a long battle with Parkinson's disease. She is preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Yolanda Frustaci, and beloved nephew Robert Fonte, Jr. She was born in Canton on April 4, 1953. Mary Ann attended McKinley High School where she had the honor of being Miss McKinleyite 1971. She followed in her father's footsteps and attended Kent State University where she earned a degree in Education and began a long and successful career. She went on to earn a Master's Degree in Early Childhood Education from Walsh University.
She was a teacher in Canton City Schools, Diocese of Los Angeles, and Head of School at Canton Montessori School. She also taught and developed curriculum for Walsh University and was Vice Principal of Curriculum and Instruction at St. Thomas Aquinas High School. She took great pride in her hard earned and well-respected career. She was immensely proud of her children, and loved nothing more than to watch them grow, achieve and form families of their own.
She is survived by her son Joseph (Melissa) McClellan, daughter Julia (Sean) Cilona, grandsons Luca and Marco Cilona, granddaughters Maxwell and Eleanor McClellan, sister Victoria (Jim) Bergeman, nieces Jessica (Jim) McClure and Melissa (Matt) Mitchell, as well as great nieces and nephews, and many cousins and friends. A special thank you to those who supported her through her illness, most especially her former husband Joe McClellan, as well as cousins Marianna Domino and John Coblentz, and friends Cathy Benford and Cathy Brown. Your love and dedication to her are much appreciated. Thank you to the staff at Jackson Ridge and Great Lakes Caring Hospice for their care of her for the last several years.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 3:00 to 6:00 pm at the Rossi Family Funeral Home. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Monday at 10:00 am at Christ the Servant at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Church with Msgr. Lewis F. Gaetano, celebrant. In lieu of flowers memorial donations in Mary Ann's name may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation at www.Parkinson.org.
Published in The Repository on June 22, 2019