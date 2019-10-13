|
Mary Ann K. Mountford
age 73 of Canton, passed away Wednesday morning. Born in Brooklyn, N.Y., to the late Michael and Mary Ann (Mimnaugh) McHale, she was a 1963 graduate of St. Brendan High School in Brooklyn, N.Y. Mary Ann was a member of St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church and the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority. She worked for 10 years at St. Michael school where she was known as the "Milk Lady".
Mary Ann is survived by her husband of 54 years, John A. Mountford II who will miss her greatly; children, Michele (Jack) Slingluff, John T. "JT" (Nakia Gross) Mountford, Brian (Jennifer) Mountford; grandchildren, Savannah, Hunter, Marcus, Bailey; great granddaughter, Graicen and sisters, Elaine Calo and Geri (Dan) Brady and numerous nieces and nephews. She loved her many cats over the years, her Word Find, card games and was a perfectionist at her knitting, and especially crocheting her many blankets and doilies, and of course, was an avid Yankee's fan. Past member of the Ladies of the Moose; currently American Legion Auxiliary.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Rossi Family Funeral Home and Monday from 9 to 9:45 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be in Sunset Hills Burial Park. For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to .
(ROSSI-330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019