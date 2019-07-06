|
Mary Ann Royer
88, passed away on July 2, 2019. She was born on March 13, 1931 the daughter of the late Clarence & Della Royer. Mary Ann was a graduate of McKinley High School where she was involved in band and a number of sports. She was an accountant for Georgia Pacific for over 30 years. Mary Ann was a member of the Plain Township
Historical Society and the Alliance Amateur Radio Club.
She was preceded in death by her parents. Mary Ann is survived by loving family, sister, Martha Royer; brother, Clarence "Jim" (Arlene) Royer; nephew, Al (Wendy) Royer; niece, Elaine Yohn; four great nieces and nephews; and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Darlene Sickles, Tonya Rose, and Hospice for all your compassion, love, and care.
Graveside service will take place Monday at 1:00 p.m. at Forest Hill Cemetery (4414 Cleveland Ave NW, Canton) The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to read the obituary, sign the online guestbook and share fond memories.
