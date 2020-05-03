Mary Ann(Piccari) Simileage 90, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio on May 15, 1929.She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Tootsie" Simile; son, Paul Robert Simile, Jr.; parents, Sabatino and Minnie Piccari; three brothers and two sisters. Mary Ann (Big M) is survived by her children: Paula Voros, Cathy (Michael) Angione, and Jo-Ann (Sean) Moriarty; five grandchildren: Karrah Voros, Joseph (Kellie) Voros, Ashley (Steven) Thomsen, Paul Angione and Lyndsay Moriarty; and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Raymond Piccari; and sisters, Jayne Stevenson and Judith Joy.A private Memorial will be held at a later date."We Love You More!"(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)