Mary Ann
(Piccari) Simile
age 90, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. She was born in Canton, Ohio on May 15, 1929.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul "Tootsie" Simile; son, Paul Robert Simile, Jr.; parents, Sabatino and Minnie Piccari; three brothers and two sisters. Mary Ann (Big M) is survived by her children: Paula Voros, Cathy (Michael) Angione, and Jo-Ann (Sean) Moriarty; five grandchildren: Karrah Voros, Joseph (Kellie) Voros, Ashley (Steven) Thomsen, Paul Angione and Lyndsay Moriarty; and eight great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Raymond Piccari; and sisters, Jayne Stevenson and Judith Joy.
A private Memorial will be held at a later date.
"We Love You More!"
(ROSSI, 330-492-5830)
www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com
Published in The Repository on May 3, 2020.