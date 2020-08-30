1/1
Mary Ann Smith
1930 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Ann Smith

age 90 of Massillon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 following a long period of declining health. She was born April 13, 1930, in Massillon, daughter of the late Kenneth and Berna (Kraft) Girt. Mary Ann had worked at the Sugar Bowl until 1964 and had worked for Heitger Funeral Home for 30 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Columbian Ladies. Mary Ann volunteered endless hours for St. Mary's Catholic Church and St. Joseph's and for many organizations, including American Red Cross, K of C, and area nursing homes. She received volunteer of the year awards from the American Red Cross and the K of C. She will be remembered by many for her "bingo calling" voice. When she worked at the Sugar Bowl, she learned to make fabulous candy and cheesecakes that she shared with her family and friends. She was devoted to her Catholic Faith and to her family.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Deacon Randy and Lee Ann (Langenfeld) Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Michael Reed; grandson, Alex Reed; sister, Pat Monnot; and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband Rudolph Smith with whom she had shared 46 years of marriage, and brothers, Jim Girt and Fr. Richard Girt.

Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. Memorial Mass will follow beginning at 11 a.m. at the church with Fr. Raymond Paul celebrant, assisted by Deacon Randy Smith. COVID-19 precautions require all attending follow proper social distancing protocol and please wear masks. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Vocations Office for the Diocese of Youngstown, 144 West Wood Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44503. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com

Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:45 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heitger Funeral Services
639 First Street Northeast
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3248
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 30, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Heitger Funeral Services Massillon Chapel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved