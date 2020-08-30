Mary Ann Smith
age 90 of Massillon, passed away Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020 following a long period of declining health. She was born April 13, 1930, in Massillon, daughter of the late Kenneth and Berna (Kraft) Girt. Mary Ann had worked at the Sugar Bowl until 1964 and had worked for Heitger Funeral Home for 30 years. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and Columbian Ladies. Mary Ann volunteered endless hours for St. Mary's Catholic Church and St. Joseph's and for many organizations, including American Red Cross, K of C, and area nursing homes. She received volunteer of the year awards from the American Red Cross and the K of C. She will be remembered by many for her "bingo calling" voice. When she worked at the Sugar Bowl, she learned to make fabulous candy and cheesecakes that she shared with her family and friends. She was devoted to her Catholic Faith and to her family.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Deacon Randy and Lee Ann (Langenfeld) Smith; daughter and son-in-law, Ann and Michael Reed; grandson, Alex Reed; sister, Pat Monnot; and extended family. She was preceded in death by her husband Rudolph Smith with whom she had shared 46 years of marriage, and brothers, Jim Girt and Fr. Richard Girt.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. Memorial Mass will follow beginning at 11 a.m. at the church with Fr. Raymond Paul celebrant, assisted by Deacon Randy Smith. COVID-19 precautions require all attending follow proper social distancing protocol and please wear masks. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Vocations Office for the Diocese of Youngstown, 144 West Wood Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44503. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248