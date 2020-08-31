Mary Ann Smith
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Massillon. Memorial Mass will follow beginning at 11 a.m. at the church with Fr. Raymond Paul celebrant, assisted by Deacon Randy Smith. COVID-19 precautions require all attending follow proper social distancing protocol and please wear masks. Private interment will be held at the convenience of the family at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Vocations Office for the Diocese of Youngstown, 144 West Wood Street, Youngstown, Ohio 44503. Condolences to the family may be made at www.heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home and Crematory 330-833-3248