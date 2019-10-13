|
Mary Ann Syler
age 88, of Marlboro Township, passed away Tuesday October 8, 2019 in the comfort of her home. She was born September 19, 1931 in Gomer, Ohio to the late John Thomas and Elizabeth (Peat) Arthur. She graduated from Gomer High School in 1949 and Ohio Northern University in 1952. Mary Ann married her college sweetheart, J. Thomas Syler (Tom) in June 1953 and they were married 66 years. She taught school while her husband Tom was in the military and prior to starting her family. Mary loved her family and cherished family events and dinners. She enjoyed watching her children compete in sports and was an avid nature lover. She enjoyed feeding the birds and always deeply loved the family pets.
She is survived by her husband Tom; four children Mark, Scott (Sharyl), John (Beth), and Mary Ellen Syler; two grandchildren Greg (Alexandra) and Melissa Syler; and other relatives including nieces and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her brother Bill and sister Betty Arthur.
The family is having a private funeral service at Arnold Funeral Home and burial in Marlboro Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to the Salvation Army PO Box 20249, Canton, Oh 44701, or the Friends of Stark Pound, PO Box 36117, Canton , Ohio 44735.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 13, 2019