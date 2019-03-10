|
|
Mary (Demattio) Baker
1958-2019
It is with great sadness that the family of Mary Baker (Demattio) announces her passing after a brief battle with cancer, in the early morning hours at her home on Monday, March 4th., at the age of 60 years.
Mary will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by her husband of 17 years, Kevin; and her children, Stephanie and Brittney. Mary will be fondly remembered by her three grandchildren:
Amber, Logan and Levi. Mary also leaves behind many, many friends and co-workers from her years of serving at the Pizza Hut and the IHOP. Mary is survived by five siblings: Greg (Becky) Demattio of Dover; Don (Gloria) Demattio of Indian Land, South Carolina; Annette (John) Moyer of Malvern; Toni Demattio and friend Judy, of Ashville, North Carolina; and Scott Demattio of Denver, Colorado. Mary is preceded in death by her mother and father, Alfred and Stella Demattio. Mary was a 1977 graduate of Central Catholic High School. She loved to walk in Stark Parks with her husband and golden retrievers and look for white tail deer and peregrine falcons. She passed too soon to see the first blooms of spring, but she did greatly love her one last viewing of the fall change of color. Mary will probably be remembered as a Giant, an Icon, and a Unanimous Selection and Charter Member of the Server Hall of Fame. Mary waited tables for over 40 years. She spent over twenty years serving at the Pizza Hut on Whipple Ave. and over 15 years waiting tables at the IHOP on Portage Ave. A special talent like that cannot be replaced. We know someone, somewhere is bringing you dippy eggs and toast, and topping off your coffee while you watch the morning sunrise as red tail hawks and peregrine falcons maneuver above fighting for position. We wish to thank everyone who offered their thoughts, prayers, sympathies and condolences. We appreciate everyone who listened to our alternating stories of sadness and hope, but eventually stories of loss. Thank you for all of your stories that you offered to us, many of hope, but many more of sadness and loss. We too, can now add our voice to yours, and try to guide others as best anyone can be guided in those days. Again, we thank you. There are no words we could ever find to express our gratitude. We are grateful. We do offer extra special words of gratitude to Randy and Robert; Shannon and Dan; Mark, Liz, Cassandra and Marissa; Mom and Dad; Cindy; Gretchen; Jill; Shirley; Stephanie; Everyone at the Fed Ex and the IHOP; and everyone who sent a card or baked cookies or meals, or offered help, encouragement and prayers. We have extra special words of gratitude to everyone at Mercy Hospice especially Meghan, Chrissy, Janet, Lori and Kristen. To all, we could not have been able to do this without your loving care and compassion. For all those who oppose government provided health care we ask you to consider why. Someday you will understand.
A memorial gathering will be held on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 at the North Canton Civic Center (845 West Maple Street, North Canton, Ohio 44720) from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. Please bring your favorite story of Mary.
A broom is drearily sweeping up
the broken pieces of yesterday's life
Somewhere a queen is weeping
Somewhere a king has no wife
And the wind, it cries Mary
In lieu of flowers, if you are able to and would like to, please visit gofundme and search for the Mary Baker Memorial Tree and Bench page. We plan on planting a sugar maple tree next to a bench in Mary's honor along the Hoover Park Trail in Stark Parks. Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 10, 2019