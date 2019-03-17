|
|
Mary (Demattio) Baker
In lieu of flowers, if you are able to and would like to, please visit gofundme and search for the Mary Baker Memorial Tree and Bench page. We plan on planting a sugar maple tree next to a bench in Mary's honor along the Hoover Park Trail in Stark Parks.
A broom is drearily
sweeping up the broken
pieces of yesterday's life ... Somewhere a queen is
weeping ...Somewhere a king has no wife
And the wind, it cries Mary
Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019