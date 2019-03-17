Home

Mark R Vrabel Funeral Home
1425 S. Main Street
North Canton, OH 44720
330-452-4041
Memorial Gathering
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
North Canton Civic Center
845 West Maple Street
North Canton, OH
MARY (DEMATTIO) BAKER


1958 - 2019
MARY (DEMATTIO) BAKER Obituary
Mary (Demattio) Baker

In lieu of flowers, if you are able to and would like to, please visit gofundme and search for the Mary Baker Memorial Tree and Bench page. We plan on planting a sugar maple tree next to a bench in Mary's honor along the Hoover Park Trail in Stark Parks.

A broom is drearily

sweeping up the broken

pieces of yesterday's life ... Somewhere a queen is

weeping ...Somewhere a king has no wife

And the wind, it cries Mary

Arrangements entrusted to the Mark R. Vrabel Funeral Home, North Canton, Ohio 330-452-4041.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2019
