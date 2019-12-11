|
Mary Belle (Nichols) Cummings
95, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Mary was born on May 5, 1924 in Belmont, Ohio the daughter of the late Earl Nichols and Ora (Showalter) Nichols Wilson. She was a 1942 graduate of Smith Twp. High School in Centerville, Ohio. She worked at Republic Steel in Massillon and in 1962 she opened her own flower shop, Cummings Florist and operated it for over 25 years. Mary served in many organizations and was a past president in all. These organizations include; Massillon Ladies of the V.F.W. Aux. #3124, Brewster Lioness Club, Massillon Women of the Moose Chapter 32, Massillon Lady Lions and organized AMVETS Aux. #6, and was their 1st president.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, William "Bill" Cummings; step-father, Ed Wilson; brothers, Lloyd and Elwood Nichols; and granddaughter, Heidi Bennett. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Lynn (August) Bennett; grandchildren, Deanna (Rich) Happoldt and Ronald Bennett; great grandchildren, Rachel Happoldt, Ryan Happoldt, and Brandon Bennett; and great-great grandson, Chance Turner.
A Celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10–11 a.m. before the service.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
(330) 833-3222
Published in The Repository on Dec. 11, 2019