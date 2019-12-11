The Repository Obituaries
|
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
More Obituaries for Mary Cummings
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Belle (Nichols) Cummings


1924 - 2019
Mary Belle (Nichols) Cummings Obituary
Mary Belle (Nichols) Cummings

95, of Massillon, passed away on Thursday, December 5, 2019. Mary was born on May 5, 1924 in Belmont, Ohio the daughter of the late Earl Nichols and Ora (Showalter) Nichols Wilson. She was a 1942 graduate of Smith Twp. High School in Centerville, Ohio. She worked at Republic Steel in Massillon and in 1962 she opened her own flower shop, Cummings Florist and operated it for over 25 years. Mary served in many organizations and was a past president in all. These organizations include; Massillon Ladies of the V.F.W. Aux. #3124, Brewster Lioness Club, Massillon Women of the Moose Chapter 32, Massillon Lady Lions and organized AMVETS Aux. #6, and was their 1st president.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, William "Bill" Cummings; step-father, Ed Wilson; brothers, Lloyd and Elwood Nichols; and granddaughter, Heidi Bennett. She is survived by her daughter, Vicki Lynn (August) Bennett; grandchildren, Deanna (Rich) Happoldt and Ronald Bennett; great grandchildren, Rachel Happoldt, Ryan Happoldt, and Brandon Bennett; and great-great grandson, Chance Turner.

A Celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Brookfield Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday from 6-8 p.m. and on Saturday from 10–11 a.m. before the service.

Published in The Repository on Dec. 11, 2019
