|
|
Mary Beth Jones
64 of Canal Fulton, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was a life resident of the Akron area and was a 30+ year employee of the M K Morse Co.
Mary is survived by her husband, Ken Jones; sister, Nancy Jones; nieces, Shani Healey, Mandisa Healey,
Alisha Healey; and numerous great nieces and nephews.
Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers
memorials can be made to the Stark County Humane Society, P.O. Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705 or American Cancer
Society, 3500 Embassy
Parkway, Suite 150, Fairlawn, OH 44333.
Swigart-Easterling,
330-854-2356
www.swigarteasterling
funeralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019