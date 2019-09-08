Home

Swigart-Easterling Funeral Home
624 East Cherry Street
Canal Fulton, OH 44614
(330) 854-2356
MARY BETH JONES


1954 - 2019
MARY BETH JONES Obituary
Mary Beth Jones

64 of Canal Fulton, passed away Tuesday, September 3, 2019. She was a life resident of the Akron area and was a 30+ year employee of the M K Morse Co.

Mary is survived by her husband, Ken Jones; sister, Nancy Jones; nieces, Shani Healey, Mandisa Healey,

Alisha Healey; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Private Services will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers

memorials can be made to the Stark County Humane Society, P.O. Box 7077, Canton, OH 44705 or American Cancer

Society, 3500 Embassy

Parkway, Suite 150, Fairlawn, OH 44333.

Swigart-Easterling,

330-854-2356

www.swigarteasterling

funeralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 8, 2019
