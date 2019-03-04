|
Mary Beth Pressler
(Rochford)
Calling hours will be on Monday, March 4th., from 3 to 7 p.m. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 5th., both at Hopkins Lawver Funeral Home, 3553 Northdale Street NW, Uniontown, OH 44685. Pastor Bob Cheyney, Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow at Uniontown Greenlawn Cemetery. Beth's request was to forgo flowers and instead donate to "Miracles for Maria" to help give Maria Ritchie the ammunition she needs to fight her battle with the ugly "C" word.
https://www.gofundme.com/miraclesformariaritchie
(Hopkins Lawver, UNIONTOWN, 330-733-6271)
www.hopkinslawver.com
Published in The Repository on Mar. 4, 2019