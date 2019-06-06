The Repository Obituaries
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
St. Joseph's church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM
St. Joseph's church
Massillon, OH
View Map
Mary Biehl Dewalt Obituary
Mary Biehl Dewalt

Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family, on May 31st. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles P. Biehl and daughter, Barbara Biehl. She leaves to cherish her memory, her husband, Duane Lee Dewalt; son, Dan (Mark) Biehl; daughter, Laurie (Drew) Maser; step-son, Randy (Jerilynn) Dewalt; grandchildren, Ben (Liddy), Erin (Jen); step-grandchildren, Lauren (Timmy), Lee (Chelsea) and great grandson Hayes; and the Biehl family.

Mary belonged to St. Joseph's Church in Massillon where she was a greeter and volunteer for many years. She loved playing Euchre and spending time with family.

Calling hours will be Monday, June 10th from 3-4 p.m. with a mass to follow at 4 p.m. at St. Joseph's church in Massillon. She will be laid to rest at Sunset Hill Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude's or St. Anthony Shrine.
Published in The Repository on June 6, 2019
