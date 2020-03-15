Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamiell Funeral Home
1353 Cleveland Ave. NW
Canton, OH 44703
330-456-7375

Mary C. Cadden

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary C. Cadden Obituary
Mary C. Cadden

Age 87, died March 4, 2020. Born in Akron, she grew up in East Sparta moving to Canton in her adult years. Mary was a 1951 graduate of East Sparta High School, retired from the M. O'Neil Department Store and a member of Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church and Saint Joan of Arc Altar and Rosary Society.

Preceded in death by her husband, John H. "Jake" Cadden; brother, Pat Carnahan; and sister, Muriel Hamel. Survived by a daughter, Stella (Dennis) Lenartowicz of Canton; sons, John F. Cadden of Canton, Pete (Lynda) Cadden of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Gregory Cadden of Canton; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Larry Hamel of California.

Friends may call Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with Father G. David Weikart as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Saint Joan of Arc Building Fund. Condolences may be made to:

www.lamiellfuneralhome.com

(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -