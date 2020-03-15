|
Mary C. Cadden
Age 87, died March 4, 2020. Born in Akron, she grew up in East Sparta moving to Canton in her adult years. Mary was a 1951 graduate of East Sparta High School, retired from the M. O'Neil Department Store and a member of Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church and Saint Joan of Arc Altar and Rosary Society.
Preceded in death by her husband, John H. "Jake" Cadden; brother, Pat Carnahan; and sister, Muriel Hamel. Survived by a daughter, Stella (Dennis) Lenartowicz of Canton; sons, John F. Cadden of Canton, Pete (Lynda) Cadden of Scottsdale, Ariz.; and Gregory Cadden of Canton; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and a brother-in-law, Larry Hamel of California.
Friends may call Saturday from 9-10 a.m. at Saint Joan of Arc Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. with Father G. David Weikart as celebrant. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Saint Joan of Arc Building Fund. Condolences may be made to:
www.lamiellfuneralhome.com
(Lamiell 330-456-7375)
Published in The Repository on Mar. 15, 2020